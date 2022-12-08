California Adventure Named Among World's 'Best Travel Experiences' For 2023

Have you started your 2023 bucket-list yet? If you are searching for the most exciting adventures to fill your calendar next year, look no further than the "world's best travel experiences for 2023."

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, one of the world's best travel experiences for 2023 is the Join-In Flight in Sonoma. For this adventure, you will be able to drink champagne in the clouds from inside of a hot air balloon. Those partaking in this activity get to "float" above some of the most beautiful vineyards in the state.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the can't miss attraction:

"With endless rolling hills, some 60,000 acres of vineyards, and a mild climate, Sonoma Valley is ideal for a hot-air balloon experience. You’ll drift high into the bright blue skies for an aerial view of the vineyard-covered hills and surrounding mountains from above. After touching back down, you’ll toast to your memorable flight with a complimentary glass of champagne while your pilot reveals the history of ballooning. Plan on a three-hour adventure that includes about an hour of time floating above the incredible landscapes."

For more of the best bucket-list travel items of 2023 visit tripstodiscover.com.