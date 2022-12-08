This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie About Tennessee

Nothing says "Happy Holidays" quite like cozying up under a blanket while enjoying time with friends and family, whether that is delightful conversations by a burning fireplace or group hang time watching one of the thousands of movies dedicated to the holidays.

With a list of fun and festive holiday movies, from classics like A Christmas Story and Home Alone to newer hits like Little Women, Decider compiled a collection of the most popular Christmas movies set in each state.

So which movie is the most popular Christmas film set in Tennessee?

Christmas at Dollywood

With a title named after one of Tennessee's most beloved theme parks and its annual holiday festival, Christmas at Dollywood represents the Volunteer State at its wintry best. This Hallmark Channel original movie directed by Michael Robison stars Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and, of course, Tennessee's very own Dolly Parton.

Here is the synopsis of the film, according to IMDb:

"A New York City event planner travels home to Tennessee for the holidays and ends up working on the thirtieth anniversary Christmas even tat Dollywood alongside the theme park's Director of Operations."

