Simulation Shows What An Asteroid Hitting Milwaukee Would Look Like

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 9, 2022

asteroid
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit your city? Well, wonder no more!

Asteroid Launcher, created by developer Neal Agarwal, is a terrifyingly-detailed website that allows you to simulate exactly how an asteroid might impact any given local. You can even customize the asteroid that will crush, vaportize and set fire to your city.

Start by selecting asteroid's composition. Have fun with it! You can choose from iron, stone, carbon, comet and gold. Next, select the diameter, speed and impact angle of the asteroid. Finally, pick the impact location and launch your very own deadly space rock.

The site provides extremely detailed estimates of the death and destruction your personalized natural disaster would cause to really send you into an existential crisis. For example: if the default asteroid (an iron asteroid 1,500-feet in diameter hurtling towards the earth at a speed of 38,000 mph and an impact angle of 45 degrees) hit Milwaukee, it would hit the ground at 37, 680 mph and create a crater 1,866-feet deep. It would also produce a 8.3-mile wide fireball and a 241 decibel shock wave. In addition, it would generate a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that would be felt 140 miles away. Neat!

Try out Agarwal's Asteroid Launcher for yourself.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.