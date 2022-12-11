Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed another child into his family!

53-year-old Diddy made the announcement Saturday (December 10) on Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The "I Need a Girl" singer did not reveal who the mother of the child is in the Tweet. Earlier this year, Diddy confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, also known as 28-year-old Caresha Brownlee. She has not appeared pregnant in any social media posts, which has added to some confusion online. However, the couple has made it known that they are not exclusive.