Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 11, 2022
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed another child into his family!
53-year-old Diddy made the announcement Saturday (December 10) on Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”
The "I Need a Girl" singer did not reveal who the mother of the child is in the Tweet. Earlier this year, Diddy confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, also known as 28-year-old Caresha Brownlee. She has not appeared pregnant in any social media posts, which has added to some confusion online. However, the couple has made it known that they are not exclusive.
I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!— LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022
Diddy has six other children from previous relationships. He adopted Qunicy, 31, who was the oldest son of the late Kim Porter. The former couple also shared son Christian, 24, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, both 15. He has another son Justin, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance, 16, with ex Sarah Chapman.
Combs family continues to mourn Porter four years after her death. Diddy took to Instagram back in November to share a heartwarming visual tribute to Porter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2018 after a battle with lobar pneumonia.