Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 11, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed another child into his family!

53-year-old Diddy made the announcement Saturday (December 10) on Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The "I Need a Girl" singer did not reveal who the mother of the child is in the Tweet. Earlier this year, Diddy confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, also known as 28-year-old Caresha Brownlee. She has not appeared pregnant in any social media posts, which has added to some confusion online. However, the couple has made it known that they are not exclusive.

Diddy has six other children from previous relationships. He adopted Qunicy, 31, who was the oldest son of the late Kim Porter. The former couple also shared son Christian, 24, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, both 15. He has another son Justin, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance, 16, with ex Sarah Chapman.

Combs family continues to mourn Porter four years after her death. Diddy took to Instagram back in November to share a heartwarming visual tribute to Porter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2018 after a battle with lobar pneumonia.

Diddy
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.