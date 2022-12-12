1 Florida City Ranks Among The 20 Best Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

December 12, 2022

Orlando Florida Skyline Viewed From I-4
Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to settle on a place to live in the United States. There are plenty of metro cities with their own unique cultures, identity, perks, and benefits. That's not including any nearby communities and suburbs that spice up the city life there.

That's why Clever dove into data to determine the best cities in the country. According to the study, one Florida city broke into the Top 20: Orlando! Researchers pointed out that it's the most vacant city since most of their vacation homes are actually rental properties. As the home of Disney World, Universal Studios, and more world-renowned tourist attractions, this isn't much of a surprise.

Oklahoma City claimed the crown as the best city in the nation. The study states, "Our No. 1 overall metro, Oklahoma City, earned its spot by not only being No. 1 in our Best Ice Cream Cities study but also performing reasonably well across the board. Also known as 'The Big Friendly,' OKC earned the No. 2 spot in our Rent Prices vs. Income study due to its affordability."

Here are 2022's top 20 best cities in America, according to Clever:

  1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  2. Raleigh, North Carolina
  3. Hartford, Connecticut
  4. Kansas City, Missouri
  5. Indianapolis, Indiana
  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  7. Cincinnati, Ohio
  8. Providence, Rhode Island
  9. Richmond, Virginia
  10. Portland, Oregon
  11. Salt Lake City, Utah
  12. Columbus, Ohio
  13. Denver, Colorado
  14. San Jose, California
  15. Austin, Texas
  16. Las Vegas, Nevada
  17. Cleveland, Ohio
  18. St. Louis, Missouri
  19. Nashville, Tennessee
  20. Orlando, Florida

Check out the full list and study on Clever's website.

