2023 Golden Globe Nominations Include Rihanna, Selena Gomez, & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2022
Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes have been announced. On Monday morning (December 12th), the controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed their nominees in the first live telecast on NBC in nearly two years. Stepping in for George Lopez, who tested positive for COVID-19, actress Selenis Levya and Mayan Lopez announced the nominees.
Performances in some of the most celebrated films and television shows of the past year were celebrated including Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ana de Armas in Blonde, Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, Zendaya in Euphoria, and Jennifer Coolidge in season 2 of The White Lotus.
Several pop stars were also featured in the list of nominees including Rihanna and her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song "Lift Me Up" along with Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick for Best Orignal Song in a Motion Picture. Selena Gomez also scored a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.
Awards will be given out at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on Tuesday, January 10th, on NBC.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy