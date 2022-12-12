Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes have been announced. On Monday morning (December 12th), the controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed their nominees in the first live telecast on NBC in nearly two years. Stepping in for George Lopez, who tested positive for COVID-19, actress Selenis Levya and Mayan Lopez announced the nominees.

Performances in some of the most celebrated films and television shows of the past year were celebrated including Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ana de Armas in Blonde, Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, Zendaya in Euphoria, and Jennifer Coolidge in season 2 of The White Lotus.

Several pop stars were also featured in the list of nominees including Rihanna and her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song "Lift Me Up" along with Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick for Best Orignal Song in a Motion Picture. Selena Gomez also scored a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Awards will be given out at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on Tuesday, January 10th, on NBC.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy