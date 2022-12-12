One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America

The new year is just around the corner as many Americans begin to improve their lifestyles for a greater sense of wellbeing, and a fresh start. Some cities across the country prioritize healthy food options and fitness opportunities more than others, and there is data to prove it.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the most obese city in all of California is Riverside. This city ranks 40th on a list of the most obese cities in the entire country.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most obese cities in America:

"In order to determine the fattest cities in America, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. We evaluated those dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “fattest.” Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each metro area’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the most obese cities visit wallethub.com.