Prince Harry Says Royal Family Lies To 'Protect William' In New Doc Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2022
The official trailer for the second half of Netflix's Harry & Meghan has arrived and features Prince Harry opening up about the difference in treatment between him and his older brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex claims that the royal family was "happy to lie to protect" his brother but never looked out for him and his wife Meghan Markle.
"I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did," Harry says to kick off the 1-minute-long trailer. He then goes on to call the couple's exit from the royal family a "freedom flight." Harry then claims, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth about us."
"To see this institutional gaslighting," Harry continues before Markle adds, "I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” The trailer for the remainder of the docuseries also claims that the royal family was "practically recruiting people" to spread false stories about the two of them.
New photos of Harry and Markle with their children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet living their new lives in Montecito were also shared in the trailer. “It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted," Markle says.
The first three episodes of the docuseries premiered on December 8th and the final three will hit Netflix this Thursday, December 15th.