Prince Harry Says Royal Family Lies To 'Protect William' In New Doc Trailer

The official trailer for the second half of Netflix's Harry & Meghan has arrived and features Prince Harry opening up about the difference in treatment between him and his older brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex claims that the royal family was "happy to lie to protect" his brother but never looked out for him and his wife Meghan Markle.

"I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did," Harry says to kick off the 1-minute-long trailer. He then goes on to call the couple's exit from the royal family a "freedom flight." Harry then claims, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth about us."