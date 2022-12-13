Arizona Is One Of The Country's Most Dishonest States

We've all heard the old mantra that "honesty is the best policy." But some states are better at following it than others.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America. The website states, "Determining the most dishonest states in America is a tricky and somewhat subjective undertaking. Honesty speaks to one’s character – about whether a person would lie, deceive, cheat, or steal if given the opportunity. Honesty implies honor and integrity."

According to the study, Arizona is among the most dishonest states in America. The state landed at number 16 on the list.

Arizona had 44 searched for "tips on lying" and 122 searches for "how to bluff." There were 304 searches for "Ashley Madison" and the state's divorce rate is 12.20 percent.

Here are the top 10 most dishonest states in America, according to WalletHub:

Wyoming Vermont Maine North Dakota Delaware Nevada New Hampshire Montana South Dakota Oregon

Check out the full list of the most dishonest states in America on 24/7 Wall Street's website.