Florida Man Upset Over Free Pizza Points Gun At Restaurant Customers

A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a firearm at restaurant customers who were offered free pizza, according to News-Press.

Cristian Andrade-Banegas, 34, of Houston, Florida, was arrested Wednesday, December 7 for threatening to kill six patrons at a Cuban restaurant on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. An arrest report alleges Andrade-Banegas got upset when customers were accepting pizza from the restaurant despite eating already.

After an argument broke out, the suspect reportedly went to his pickup truck and returned with what witnesses called a "machine gun." A customer then pulled out his cell phone and recorded Andrades-Banega pointing the gun at patrons and threatening to kill them.

Deputies arrived at the scene, obtained the witness' footage, and got a description of the suspect's vehicle. After blocking off New Post Road and speaking with a security guard in the area, authorities found both Andrade-Banegas and his pickup truck in the 5700 block of Captain John Smith Loop.

Deputies found a modified assault rifle partially covered by a T-shirt inside his pickup. Officials noticed it was loaded with several pellets and had an air gun scope mounted on the top.

Andrade-Banegas was booked into jail for six counts of aggravated assault and a $30,000 bond. Jail records say he's still in custody as of Tuesday morning (December 13). His next court appearance is scheduled for January 9, 2023.