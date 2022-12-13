Minnesota Man Who Mailed Drug-Laced Letters To Prison Sentenced To 20 Years

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he attempted to mail drugs to multiple state correctional facilities.

40-year-old Walter "Disney" Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury back in October 2021 for attempting to mail letters soaked in "synthetic cannabinoid substance that produces hallucinogenic effects" when consumed, according to Bring Me The News. The letters were addressed to multiple state correctional facilities, and were intercepted by investigators after he attempted to mail them on April 21, 2021. He pleaded guilty to the charges three days into the jury trial in June, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Police found two bags of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales and a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver at Davis' home in Eagan, according to the outlet. They also found over 400 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-43n-PINACA (the substance that was found on the letters), a package of Strathmore cotton paper and a loaded Rossi .357 Magnum revolver.

According to Bring Me The News, Davis was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty to all counts, including one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis' criminal history included felony convictions for motor vehicle theft, robbery, assault and burglary, which prohibit him from possessing firearms or ammunition.