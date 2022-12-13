Nevada Is One Of The Country's Most Dishonest States

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2022

We've all heard the old mantra that "honesty is the best policy." But some states are better at following it than others.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America. The website states, "Determining the most dishonest states in America is a tricky and somewhat subjective undertaking. Honesty speaks to one’s character – about whether a person would lie, deceive, cheat, or steal if given the opportunity. Honesty implies honor and integrity."

According to the study, Nevada is among the most dishonest states in America. The state landed at number six on the list. The state had 55 searched for "tips on lying" and 150 searches for "how to bluff." There were 207 searches for "Ashley Madison" and the state's divorce rate is 13.80 percent.

Here are the top 10 most dishonest states in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. Wyoming
  2. Vermont
  3. Maine
  4. North Dakota
  5. Delaware
  6. Nevada
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Montana
  9. South Dakota
  10. Oregon

Check out the full list of the most dishonest states in America on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

