The Most Extreme Weather In Colorado's History

The United States has been experiencing some strange and unprecedented weather occurrences over the last decade. Stronger hurricanes, bigger wildfires, unusual snowstorms, and megadroughts are just some of the things Americans had to grapple with. For example, California's Death Valley recorded one of the highest temperatures on the planet in August 2020: 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the same region that holds the world record, which was set in July 1913.

To contextualize these recent weather events, Stacker listed the most extreme temperatures and precipitation in every state's recorded history. Researchers looked at the most recent data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee.

Here's what they found for Colorado:

All-time highest temperature: 115° F (John Martin Reservoir on July 20, 2019)

All-time lowest temperature: -61° F (Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.85 inches (USGS Rod & Gun (Ft. Carson) on Sept.12, 2013)

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 75.8 inches (Silver Lake on April 14–15, 1921)

Stacker also dropped some extra tidbits about how bad the weather got in the Centennial State:

"During the 2013 floods that took place across Colorado, the highest precipitation levels were recorded on Sept. 12, 2013, at Fort Carson, a United States Army installation located in El Paso County. In September 2019, smaller rainstorms affected Denver that resulted in flash floods and mudslides."

