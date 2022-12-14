Austin Butler Is A Mega Heartthrob In Sultry 'SNL' Promo... Until He's Not

Austin Butler knows how to make an entrance.

The ELVIS star is gearing up to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend for the last episode of the year and the promo video proves he's the ultimate heartthrob. Until he isn't.

After well-dressed Butler walks in slow motion toward the SNL stage with wind blowing in his hair, he's met by a crew member who awkwardly informs him that he'll portray a "Christmas goblin." Another crew member puts a horrific mask over Butler's head — but he stays cool, calm and collected the entire time. "Let's do this," he says.

Butler's SNL debut will feature a musical performance by Lizzo, who is filling in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The band's guitarist Nick Zinner is recovering from pneumonia, the band announced. "It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week," Lizzo said on social media. This marks the "About Damn Time" singer's third appearance on the show.

Wednesday (December 14) was a big day for Austin. Not only did SNL drop the smoldering promo for his hosting debut, but he also received a Best Actor Critics Choice Awards nomination for his role in ELVIS.

Watch Austin Butler's Saturday Night Live promo video below: