Florida Destination Among The Best Places To Spend New Year's Eve

The new year is almost here, and some people want to bid farewell to 2022 in style. If you're feeling indecisive about where to usher in 2023, Travel + Leisure found nine amazing places to spend New Year's this year. Writers "curated a list of big-city destinations hosting fireworks and parties, as well as smaller towns with intimate experiences, nature, and wellness."

One Florida destination was featured on the list: the Palm Beaches! Here's why this bright and sunny spot was picked:

"Say hello to 2023 from the sunny Palm Beaches in Florida. Visit Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach for shopping, dining, and a nightly light show. On New Year's Eve, guests can see the illuminated 32-foot banyan tree filled with 10,000 LED leaves and enjoy live music until 12:30 a.m. The Norton Museum of Art, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, and other local attractions provide plenty to do after kicking off the new year. There are many oceanfront resorts to choose from, like The Boca Raton, which offers golf, tennis, and pools overlooking the ocean."