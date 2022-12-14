Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wishes Tory Lanez Killed Her During Testimony

“I wish he would have just shot and killed me (rather than) have to go through this torture,” Megan said according to Rolling Stone.



She continued her testimony by asserting that she only saw Lanez with a gun and not Kelsey like the defense had previously implied. The rapper described a dramatic scene in the SUV where an argument erupted after Lanez told Harris that Meg slept with him. Megan admitted to lying about their sexual history, but claimed that they were "non-exclusive." At that point, she asked to be of the car on Sunset Boulevard. However, since she was only wearing a thong bikini, Megan feared that she would be spotted due to her rising celebrity status. When she got back into the SUV, Meg said Lanez and Harris were shouting "at the top of their lungs." She wanted to get out as soon as the vehicle got close to her L.A. home. That's when she insulted his career, which she said truly set him off.



“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s**t, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t s**t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing,” Meg explained.



“I start walking away from the car, and I can hear Tory say, ‘Dance, b***h!’ I don’t have to turn all the way around. I didn’t have to use my feet to turn around,” she continued while showing the jury how she turned her head without moving her entire body. “I literally turned like this, and I could see him with the gun.”



After she froze, Megan said she saw Lanez pointing the gun at her and heard the shots go off. She said she dropped to the ground and crawled to a nearby driveway. Once she saw blood coming from her feet, Meg heard Harris and Lanez screaming. The rapper claimed everything got "blurry" from there but she was still able to hear Lanez apologizing for the incident. She also heard him offer $1 million to stay silent about it.



The shooting was traumatic enough, but the aftermath is what's been truly affecting her. Meg said that speaking out about the incident has essentially put a target on her back in the male-dominated music industry.



"Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim," she said. "This has messed up my whole life.”



The trial will continue today. Following Megan's testimony, the prosecution said that they plan to have Kelsey Harris and Lanez's bodyguard Justin Edison.

