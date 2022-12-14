One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S

By Logan DeLoye

December 14, 2022

Wether it be population, hospitality, quality of life, or consideration for those less fortunate, some cities are known for being more caring than others.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the most caring city in all of Illinois is Chicago. Chicago also ranks as the 34th most caring city in the entire United States.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to determine the most caring cities in the country:

"In order to determine the most caring cities in America, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: 1) Caring for the Community, 2) Caring for the Vulnerable and 3) Caring in the Workforce. We then evaluated those dimensions using 39 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of caring. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. For metrics marked with two asterisks (**), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities."

For a continued list of the most caring cities throughout the country visit wallethub.com.

