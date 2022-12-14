Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S

Wether it be population, hospitality, quality of life, or consideration for those less fortunate, some cities are known for being more caring than others.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the most caring cities in all of California are Fremont in 5th, San Francisco in 14th, Irvine in 17th, San Diego in 21st, San Jose in 24th, Chula Vista in 28th, Los Angeles in 35th, Sacramento in 40th, Anaheim in 43rd, and Santa Ana in 45th.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to determine the most caring cities in the country:

"In order to determine the most caring cities in America, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: 1) Caring for the Community, 2) Caring for the Vulnerable and 3) Caring in the Workforce. We then evaluated those dimensions using 39 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of caring. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. For metrics marked with two asterisks (**), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities."

For a continued list of the most caring cities throughout the country visit wallethub.com.