Can You Guess North Carolina's Favorite Christmas Movie?

It's the most wonderful time of year, and what better way to celebrate than cuddling up with your loved ones to watch a movie all about the holidays?

Wishlisted looked at IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time, running the Top 25 films through Google Trends to see which movie each state searches for the most, from beloved classics like It's a Wonderful Life to festive creature features like Gremlins.

So which Christmas movie do North Carolinians enjoy watching more than any other?

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The infamous Griswold family are at it again in this holiday favorite. This 1989 holiday classic directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki. Here is the synopsis of the film, according to IMDb: "The Griswold family's plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster."

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was the most popular choice overall, overwhelmingly being the favorite holiday film for 40 states. Other popular Christmas films include It's a Wonderful Life, The Shop Around the Corner, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Gremlins, Love Actually and Die Hard.

See what other holiday films other states are watching by checking out Wishlisted's full list.