Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Regardless of your age or current retirement plans, there are certain cities in America that are rated as better to retire in than others. Factors that support these claims include available health care, level of activity, affordability, and overall quality of life.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the best places to retire in all of California are San Francisco in 6th, San Diego in 23rd, Los Angeles in 34th, Glendale in 38th, and Huntington Beach in 48th.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to retire in across America:

"To help Americans find the best cities to spend their golden years, WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Activities, 3) Quality of Life and 4) Health Care. We evaluated those dimensions using 46 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), the square root of the population was used to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities."

For more information regarding the best places to retire across the country visit wallethub.com.