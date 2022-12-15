Prince Harry Says William 'Screamed' At Him Over Royal Departure

Prince Harry gave more details about how the royal family reacted to his departure from royal life with his wife Meghan Markle during a family meeting. In the final three episodes of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry revealed that his brother Prince William screamed and shouted at him over his decision to step away.

The Duke of Sussex also revealed that he initially asked for a "half, half out" arrangement in which he and Meghan would have their own jobs but still work in support of Queen Elizabeth II. "It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Harry said per CNN.

He recalled their conversation, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."

Harry went on to defend his late grandmother, "But you have to understand that from the family’s perspectives, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given."

He also mentioned the heartbreak he felt over Prince William breaking one of the vows they made to each other. "There's leaking, but there's also planting, of sorts. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principle. So the offices end up working against each other," he explained. "William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office."

Harry went on, "To see my brother's office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking... this wedge created between myself and my brother so he is now on the institution side. Part of that, I get. That is his inheritance. To some extent that is already ingrained in him, that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

