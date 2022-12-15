Prince Harry Says William 'Screamed' At Him Over Royal Departure
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 15, 2022
Prince Harry gave more details about how the royal family reacted to his departure from royal life with his wife Meghan Markle during a family meeting. In the final three episodes of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry revealed that his brother Prince William screamed and shouted at him over his decision to step away.
The Duke of Sussex also revealed that he initially asked for a "half, half out" arrangement in which he and Meghan would have their own jobs but still work in support of Queen Elizabeth II. "It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Harry said per CNN.
He recalled their conversation, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."
Harry went on to defend his late grandmother, "But you have to understand that from the family’s perspectives, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given."
He also mentioned the heartbreak he felt over Prince William breaking one of the vows they made to each other. "There's leaking, but there's also planting, of sorts. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principle. So the offices end up working against each other," he explained. "William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office."
Harry went on, "To see my brother's office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking... this wedge created between myself and my brother so he is now on the institution side. Part of that, I get. That is his inheritance. To some extent that is already ingrained in him, that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."
Check out more of the biggest bombshells from the second volume of episodes of Harry & Meghan below:
Prince Harry Admits Why He Misses Being Part Of The Royal Family
"I miss the weird family gatherings when we all get together under one roof for certain times of the year. Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK, so I miss the UK, I miss my friends … I've lost a few friends in this process as well," he shared.
Meghan Says She 'Tried So Hard' To Fit Into Royal Life
Meghan broke down into tears over the "hard" work she put in to "fit in" before stepping away from her royal duties in 2020. "I tried so hard," she said. "That’s the piece that’s so triggering. “Because … it still wasn’t good enough, and you still don’t fit in.”
Harry Wants A "Genuine Apology" From The Royals
Prince Harry revealed he will probably never get "a genuine apology" from his estranged family. "None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather [Prince Philip]'s funeral, but we did," he said. "It was hard. Especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. And I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we're moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next."
Harry Thinks The Late Princess Diana Would Have Moved To Montecito
"I came here [California] because I was changed. I changed to the point that I'd outgrown my environment, therefore this was the most obvious place to come," Harry explained. "This is one of the places my mum was going to end up living, potentially, you know."
Harry & Meghan Freaked Out After Getting A Text From Beyoncé
The couple was stunned when Meghan received a heartfelt text from the one and only Beyoncé. "Beyoncé just texted," she said to which Harry replied “Shut up! Just checking in, just casual.” Here's what the pop icon told Meghan: "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses."