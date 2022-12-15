A Texas couple in Atascosa County is opening up about living underground for nearly 40 years.

Danny Brown prides himself on the "very safe home" he built most of himself, KHOU reports. "Thirty-seven years ago, people said to us, 'You don't know anything about building a house.' Well, it's still here and we're still here and we're not going anywhere," he said.

There's 5 feet of dirt below ground before getting to the top of the house, where the roof is 10 inches thick. The ceilings are 10 feet high and the roof features 3/4 inch rebar on 6-inch centers. "We actually built this house on flat ground on a concrete slab. We did this all ourselves, by hand and then we hired a company to do the roof and then we covered it with dirt," Danny said. Three sides of the house are buried in 30 feet of dirt while the fourth wall is exposed to let air and light in.

The house is so strong that Danny said he's drive equipment over it and even lets their cows graze on the grass growing on top of the roof. "We have no problems with water leaking. We have no problems at all with it. It's just totally self-sufficient," he said.

Linda Brown said the house has withstood several weather events, including the winter freeze in Texas last year. "When the storm came and it was 'Snowvid' and it was so cold, we had heat and we had water because we have a fireplace, and so some of our neighbors needed water and they just showed up at the door," she said. Other times, neighbors have called to report tornados, which they didn't experience any damage from.

To keep safe, the Browns keep gas and diesel cans in their barn, which is not underground. "Even our wood burning fireplace, our stove, we have an air vent behind it that lets fresh air in from outside. We make sure that we don't suffocate inside by being too air tight," Danny said.

The Browns stand by their decision to continue living the way they do. "It's been our dream. So many people have told us they just love our place and it will last forever," Danny said.