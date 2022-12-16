This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

December 16, 2022

Group of happy friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar restaurant - Friendship concept with young people having fun together at cool vintage pub - Focus on middle pint glass - High iso image
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their own brand of fun, and the same can be said about cities. The most engaging cities, however, have a little something for everyone. If these destinations have plenty of activities and tourist spots, you don't have to compromise with friends, family, or even yourself.

If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S. The website states, "To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries."

Two Florida cities broke into the Top 10, and the highest-ranking one is Orlando! The home of Disney Land and Universal Studios lost the crown to Las Vegas. Even though Orlando's magical theme parks put it on the map, there's no shortage of exciting restaurants, jaw-dropping skyscrapers, theatres, shopping centers, festivals, and other happenings.

Miami was right behind Orlando, coming in the No. 3 spot.

These are the Top 15 most fun cities in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Atlanta, Georgia
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Honolulu, Hawaii
  9. New York, New York
  10. Chicago, Illinois
  11. Cincinnati, Ohio
  12. Tampa, Florida
  13. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. Denver, Colorado

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

