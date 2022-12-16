This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America

Everyone has their own brand of fun, and the same can be said about cities. The most engaging cities, however, have a little something for everyone. If these destinations have plenty of activities and tourist spots, you don't have to compromise with friends, family, or even yourself.

If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S. The website states, "To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries."

A city in Washington state was just shy of the Top 20: Seattle! The Emerald City ranked at No. 22, known for its amazing coffee culture, famous restaurants, outdoor activities, Pike Place Market, and, of course, the Space Needle. Locals and tourists can also visit the headquarters of world-renowned companies, amazing parks, museums, art galleries, and more exciting spots.

These are the Top 15 most fun cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Cincinnati, Ohio Tampa, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.