Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Regardless of your age or current retirement plans, there are certain cities in America that are rated as better to retire in than others. Factors that support these claims include available health care, level of activity, affordability, and overall quality of life.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the best places to retire in all of Ohio are Cincinnati and Akron. In a list of 100 cities, Cincinnati ranks as the 3rd best place to retire and Akron ranks as 44th.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to retire in across America:

"To help Americans find the best cities to spend their golden years, WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Activities, 3) Quality of Life and 4) Health Care. We evaluated those dimensions using 46 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), the square root of the population was used to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities."

For more information regarding the best places to retire across the country visit wallethub.com.