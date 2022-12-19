Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of New Door-To-Door Scam

A new scam reported in Middle Tennessee reportedly sees scammers trying to talk their way inside residents' homes, per WKRN. The Nolensville Police Department is warning midstate residents of a new door-to-door scam that attempts to trick people into letting scammers insider their home, according to a post on the department's official Facebook page.

At least one person has reported an unknown person knocking on their door and claiming that their lost or stolen iPhone was pinging inside the home. According to police, the potential victim said the scammer came to their home on Sunday (December 18) and said their phone alerted them that it was at the residence and asked to come inside the home and get the Wi-Fi password. The would-be victim didn't comply with the scammer's request and "had a ball bat handy."

According to retired FBI agent and security expert Jim Derrane, the scam could lead to something worse later, per WINK News.

"They could be canvassing for potential threatening activity down the road," said Derrane. "But if it doesn't seem right, it's always best to call for advice and help."

While the midstate resident knew something was up, others may be in a more vulnerable position. Police encourage residents to inform vulnerable family and friends of the scam and let them know not to open the door to anyone they do not know.

If you experience a similar incident, officers ask that you call NFD immediately at 615-776-6340.