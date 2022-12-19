This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In South Carolina

Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.

Mashed searched the country for the best restaurant chains around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state based on reviews, ratings and taste tests. While some are relatively well-known chains, like Raising Cane's or Whataburger, others are regional favorites that customers can't get enough of. According to the site:

"...If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between."

So which eatery is the best chain restaurant in South Carolina?

Rush's

Whether you're craving burgers, chili dogs or a chicken sandwich, the Palmetto State's very own Rush's is waiting to welcome you in for some delicious food. Rush's has several locations around the state. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Rush's long and storied history can be traced all the way back to 1940 to a dairy farm in South Carolina. At the time, their restaurant was one of the few in the entire country that offered drive-thru service. Today, Rush's is still serving great food through their drive-thru windows in their nine locations, all of which are in South Carolina. On their menu, you can find many American classics like chicken sandwiches, burgers, fried chicken, chili dogs, and fries."

