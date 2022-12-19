This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.

There's an old saying about wealth and life satisfaction: "money doesn't buy you happiness." That may not be entirely true, especially when it comes to where you live. Some cities tend to offer more economic opportunities and a better quality of life than other places.

That's why SmartAsset found America's top cities bound to put a smile on your face. The website states, "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."

One Washington state city broke into the Top 10: Bellevue!

"Bellevue, Washington scores highest in the quality of life category but also does well for resident personal finances," researchers said. "Specifically, roughly 61% of Bellevue's residents earn $100,000 or more (No. 2) and less than 8% of the population lives below the poverty line (No. 8). Additionally, cost of living as a percent of income is the lowest across the study (28.69%)."

Seattle also appeared on the list, ranking at No. 15. The study also noted that married couples make up most of the top 10 cities' population, including Bellevue. The only one that bucked the trend was Arlington, Virginia.

Sunnyvale, California was crowned the happiest city in the entire nation thanks to low violent crime, great quality of life, and more.

Here at the Top 10 happiest cities in America, according to SmartAsset:

Sunnyvale, California Arlington, Virginia Bellevue, Washington Fremont, California Frisco, California Plano, Texas Roseville, Texas San Jose, California Santa Clarita, California Irvine, California

Check out the full study on SmartAsset's website.