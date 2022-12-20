25-Year-Old Chicago College Student Disappears While Leaving Party

25-year-old Peter Salvino left a party in Lincoln Park last weekend, and hasn't been seen since. According to CBS News, Salvino was a doctoral student at Northwestern University. His last form of contact was a Facetime call with a friend early Sunday morning while leaving the party. He was supposed to go see a Bears game with his father on Sunday morning and never showed up. Salvino's friends and relatives told CBS News that every time they tried to call him, they were sent to voicemail.

"Though it is a dark time, we have to keep our hope up, you know, no matter what - just keep looking," Salvino's best friend Nick Saleh shared with CBS News. "He's out there. I know he is."

Saleh led multiple searches for Salvino on Monday afternoon, encouraging people to check "the alleys, dumpsters... anything" to help him find his closest friend. Others put up posters and printed flyers to notify the public of their loved ones disappearance.

CBS News noted that Salvino was wearing a "grey hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants" the night that he disappeared. The missing 25-year-old weighs 190 pounds and is approximately six-feet tall. Salvino's brother-in-law, Scotty Gruszka is asking all residents local to the Lincoln Park and Lakeview areas to check their security camera's incase an incident involving Salvino's disappearance was captured on video.

"People don't vanish out of thin air," Gruszka explained to CBS News. "and again – he was a great guy. There's no reason to believe that he would have just gone off the grid, so, you know, we can't rule out anything, obviously."

The Chicago Police Department and area detectives continue to investigate the missing persons case.