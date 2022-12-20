H-E-B Issues Product Recall On Pet Food Due To Potential Salmonella Risk

By Dani Medina

December 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

H-E-B has issued a voluntary product recall of a dry cat food manufactured in Texas.

The 16-pound bag of H-E-B Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food is being recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination. No cat or human illness has been reported related to the recalled cat food.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated cat products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," H-E-B said in a news release.

This product, manufactured on November 13, was only distributed in Texas and sold at H-E-B. All products have been removed from store shelves and no other related products are affected by this recall.

Symptoms of Salmonella in cats include diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Infected cats could carry the disease and infect other humans and animals. Human symptoms for Salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

If your cat has consumed the product in question, contact your veterinarian.

If you purchased the product in question, you can contact the following for a replacement or refund:

  • TFP Nutrition: 1-830-609-7356
  • H-E-B Recall Line: 1-855-432-4438

Here's more information.

Photo: H-E-B
