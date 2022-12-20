Nevada Is One Of The Top states With People Earning $1 Million Or More

Nevada has its fair share of millionaires. In fact, more than a half million Americans across the country have an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more.

Stacker ranked each state, determining which states have the most people earning $1 million or more. The website states, "Stacker examined tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service to see which states had the highest share of people with an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more in 2019, the latest data available."

Nevada came in at number 13 on the list. According to the study, the state had 1,540,270 total tax returns filed. Of those returns, 5,320 had an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more. That means that 34.5 out of every 10,000 returned showed a millionaire status.

Here are the top 25 states with the most people earning $1 million or more:

Washington, D.C. Connecticut Massachusetts New York California New Jersey Wyoming Florida Washington Colorado Illinois Texas Nevada Virginia Maryland New Hampshire Utah Georgia Minnesota Pennsylvania North Dakota Arizona Tennessee South Dakota North Carolina

Check out the full list on Stacker's website.