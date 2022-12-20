Texas Is One Of The Top states With People Earning $1 Million Or More

By Ginny Reese

December 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas has its fair share of millionaires. In fact, more than a half million Americans across the country have an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more.

Stacker ranked each state, determining which states have the most people earning $1 million or more. The website states, "Stacker examined tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service to see which states had the highest share of people with an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more in 2019, the latest data available."

Texas came in at number 12 on the list. According to the study, the state had 13,334,090 total tax returns filed. Of those returns, 47,940 had an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more. That means that 36 out of every 10,000 returned showed a millionaire status.

Here are the top 25 states with the most people earning $1 million or more:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Connecticut
  3. Massachusetts
  4. New York
  5. California
  6. New Jersey
  7. Wyoming
  8. Florida
  9. Washington
  10. Colorado
  11. Illinois
  12. Texas
  13. Nevada
  14. Virginia
  15. Maryland
  16. New Hampshire
  17. Utah
  18. Georgia
  19. Minnesota
  20. Pennsylvania
  21. North Dakota
  22. Arizona
  23. Tennessee
  24. South Dakota
  25. North Carolina

Check out the full list on Stacker's website.

