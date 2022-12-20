Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes

By Dani Medina

December 20, 2022

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

A Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his aunt with a shovel over an argument about shoes.

It all went down in the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow in San Antonio in July, NEWS4SA reports. Jesse Maldonado stopped by his aunt's house to retrieve a pair of shoes he left in the backyard over the weekend.

He discovered his shoes were "torn up and damaged by the family dogs" and became "enraged." He began to scream and that's when his aunt grabbed a shovel to block him from coming inside the house.

Maldonado reportedly took the shovel from his aunt's hands and hit her in the face with it.

The 32-year-old man tried to flee the neighborhood but was eventually arrested. He's facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The aunt's condition is unknown.

