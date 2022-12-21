Follow These Steps To Prepare For Ohio's Upcoming Arctic Blast
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 21, 2022
Heavy snow, intense winds and a rush of arctic air are expected to barrel through Ohio later this week. These conditions can bring about a variety of issues for residents, their home and their vehicles. Here are a few tips on how to prepare for the upcoming winter storm.
Winterize your car.
Bridgestone Tires suggest switching to winter tires to help while traveling on bad road conditions, as well as winter windshield wipers, which are heavier than others and don't allow ice to collect on the blades. You should also get a winter safety kit for your vehicle.According to Bridgestone, a winter safety kit should include:
- Flares
- First-aid kit
- Pack of matches
- Flashlight
- Batteries
- Ice scraper
- Extra clothing items like coats, socks, gloves, boots, hats
- Nonperishable food and beverage items
- Bag of sand and shovel
- Jumper cables
- Extra antifreeze
- Car tool kit
- Cellphone
Plan a grocery store run early.
Buy necessary groceries that will last you about 72 hours in care you're snowed in. Don't overbuy —you want to make sure there is enough left for others who may need it. In addition, you don't want to overstock your freezer or fridge as heavy snow could take out power lines.
Keep your pipes from freezing.
The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America suggest these tips:
- Insulate pipes, especially those leading to the outside, and plug holes around the pipes with insulation or spray-in foam.
- Make sure there is warm air flowing around pipes that are located near an outside wall.
- Check pipes under sinks to make sure they will get adequate heat.
- Make sure there is clear access to the main water shut-off valve in case there is a leak or a pipe suddenly bursts.
- Leaving a pencil sized amount of water running through faucets helps keep pipes from freezing.