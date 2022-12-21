The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Sarah Tate
December 21, 2022
South Carolina is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest.
Mashed looked at the restaurants featured on the Food Network show, which sees host Fieri traveling around the country to see the best of what America's restaurants have to offer, and compiled a list of the "most funkalicious" restaurant in each state that was highlighted on the show. After visiting more than 1,250 eateries across the country, the mayor of Flavortown has seen it all.
So which South Carolina restaurant featured on DDD was named the best in the state?
Early Bird Diner
The Early Bird Diner, in Charleston, is among the best restaurants featured on the hit show. While one of Fieri's favorite dishes was the Fried Pork Chop, he couldn't get enough of the "savory, sweet, the crunchy, the salty" bites of the chicken and waffles, which he said "seem so wrong, but it just feels so right."
Early Bird Diner is located at 1644 Savannah Highway in Charleston.
Here's what Mashed had to say:
"You probably already know you can expect great comfort food in South Carolina. Might we suggest getting it at Early Bird Diner in Charleston. You'll want to try out their version of chicken and waffles first. ... Another top seller on the menu is the fried pork chop with a homemade pepper jelly, which is so good, it's "ridiculous,' according to Fieri."
