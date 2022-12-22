2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.

A little bit of Southern hospitality goes a long way, especially in Tennessee. The Volunteer State lives up to its nickname, making sure its communities are cared for in such a way that two cities were recognized in a new report by WalletHub that analyzed the "most caring" cities in the U.S.

So where did Tennessee's cities rank among the most caring in the country?

No. 54: Nashville

No. 95: Memphis

Nashville ranked near the middle of the list, with relatively lower marks in caring for the community. Tennessee's capital city did, rank higher in the caring in the workforce and caring for the vulnerable categories.

On the other side, Memphis placed near the bottom of the list, ranking low in both community care and caring for the vulnerable. It did, however, rank in the top half in terms of caring in the workforce. Memphis, while having one of the highest rates of child poverty, did tie for first for the highest percentage of income donated to charity.

These are the Top 20 Most Caring cities in America:

Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts New York, New York Virginia Beach, Virgina Fremont, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Jersey City, New Jersey Lincoln, Nebraska Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Colorado Springs, Colorado Minneapolis, Minnesota San Francisco, California St. Paul, Minnesota Chesapeake, Virginia Irvine, California Gilbert, Arizona Aurora, Colorado Washington, D.C.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country across three factors: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable and caring in the workforce. These factors were then evaluated using 39 relevant metrics, including: violent crime rate, care for the environment, civic engagement, driving fatalities per capita, share of income donated to charity, child poverty rate, adoption rate, disability-friendliness of employers, physicians per capita, firefighters per capita, childcare workers per total number of children and many more.

Check out WalletHub's full report to see where each city ranks among the most caring in the country.