2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

December 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A little bit of Southern hospitality goes a long way, especially in Tennessee. The Volunteer State lives up to its nickname, making sure its communities are cared for in such a way that two cities were recognized in a new report by WalletHub that analyzed the "most caring" cities in the U.S.

So where did Tennessee's cities rank among the most caring in the country?

  • No. 54: Nashville
  • No. 95: Memphis

Nashville ranked near the middle of the list, with relatively lower marks in caring for the community. Tennessee's capital city did, rank higher in the caring in the workforce and caring for the vulnerable categories.

On the other side, Memphis placed near the bottom of the list, ranking low in both community care and caring for the vulnerable. It did, however, rank in the top half in terms of caring in the workforce. Memphis, while having one of the highest rates of child poverty, did tie for first for the highest percentage of income donated to charity.

These are the Top 20 Most Caring cities in America:

  1. Madison, Wisconsin
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. New York, New York
  4. Virginia Beach, Virgina
  5. Fremont, California
  6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  7. Jersey City, New Jersey
  8. Lincoln, Nebraska
  9. Seattle, Washington
  10. Denver, Colorado
  11. Portland, Oregon
  12. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  13. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  14. San Francisco, California
  15. St. Paul, Minnesota
  16. Chesapeake, Virginia
  17. Irvine, California
  18. Gilbert, Arizona
  19. Aurora, Colorado
  20. Washington, D.C.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country across three factors: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable and caring in the workforce. These factors were then evaluated using 39 relevant metrics, including: violent crime rate, care for the environment, civic engagement, driving fatalities per capita, share of income donated to charity, child poverty rate, adoption rate, disability-friendliness of employers, physicians per capita, firefighters per capita, childcare workers per total number of children and many more.

Check out WalletHub's full report to see where each city ranks among the most caring in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.