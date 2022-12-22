Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino

25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing early Sunday morning after attending a party in Lincoln Park. He Face-timed a friend to say that he was leaving the party, and that was the last time that he was seen alive. According to FOX32, after many desperate searches conducted by Peter's friends, family, and area officials, emergency crews pulled his body from Diversey Harbor on Tuesday afternoon.

His family released a statement following the discovery that read:

"We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we've received from friends, family, and local residents and businesses in our search for Peter. We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss."

Peter was a regular at The Weiners Circle, a famous hot dog stand located on Clark Street. In fact, he stopped by for a meal on Saturday night just hours before he went missing. The Weiners Circle added a message to their sign to pay tribute to their beloved regular following his death.