Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast

By Logan DeLoye

December 22, 2022

Tsunami big wave on surfing beach
Photo: Getty Images

Is this the ocean saying, "Merry Christmas?" The California coast is set to see huge waves this holiday weekend with some reaching heights of up to 7-feet tall! According to KTLA, these large waves are referred to as King Tide waves, and have the potential to create flooding in parking lots and along boardwalks. The King Tide waves are expected to crash into various beaches along the Orange County Coast including Newport Beach and Sunset Beach among others.

KTLA mentioned that the tides will be highest between 8:00 a.m and 9:00 a.m from Thursday to Sunday. According to Patch.com, residents of Seal Beach will be given free sandbags to protect their homes and business amid the phenomenon.

KTLA listed the possible height of the waves during high and low tide from Thursday to Sunday this week:

Thursday 12/22:

  • High tide 6.8 ft at 7:25 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 2:47 PM.

Friday 12/23:

  • High tide 7.0 ft at 8:08 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 3:33 PM.

Saturday 12/24:

  • High tide 7.0 ft at 8:54 AM. Low tide -1.8 ft at 4:20 PM.

Sunday 12/25:

  • High tide 6.7 ft at 9:42 AM. Low tide -1.5 ft at 5:08 PM.
