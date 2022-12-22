This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures.

Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the country, compiling a list of the biggest house in each state based on square footage. From the biggest home in the America at 175,000 square feet to a $13 million home with a wine cellar and tennis courts, there are some pretty huge homes standing tall across the U.S.

According to the list, the biggest home in Louisiana is the Nottoway, a Greek Revival-style plantation home dating back to 1859 that is 53,000 square feet. Now a luxury hotel, the Nottoway in White Castle, Louisiana, offers tours and serves as a popular venue for weddings.

Here's what the Family Handyman had to say:

"John Hampden Randolph, a sugar planter, had the home built and made sure that it would remain a one-of-a-kid home by destroying the plans following its construction. It's now a luxury hotel and popular wedding venue."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see the biggest houses around the country.