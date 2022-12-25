More Than 3,000 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Flights Delayed On Christmas Day

More than 3,000 flights were canceled and about 12,000 were delayed on Christmas Day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

A total of 3,423 were canceled on Sunday (December 25), which includes 1,811 that were within, into or out of the United States as of 3:15 p.m. ET.

A total of 11,985 flights were reported to be delayed, which includes 5,000 within, into or out of the U.S.

The massive delays and cancelations come as one of the year's busiest traveling weekends coincides with severe winter weather continuing to affect the eastern two-thirds of the United States.

Blizzards and an arctic blast hit the Midwest and Northeast regions of the U.S. through the holiday weekend, which brought extremely dangerous travel conditions.

At least 28 people died in relation to the winter storms nationwide, with the most casualties (7) occurring in Erie County, New York, as well as an additional carbon monoxide poisoning reported in nearby Niagara County, according to New York Governor Kathy Hocul, who called it the "most devastating" storm in Buffalo's history during a news conference Sunday morning via ABC News.

Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to a highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles over the weekend, to the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans were reported to be without power as of 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.