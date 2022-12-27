Here's Where Arizonans Can Recycle Christmas Trees
By Ginny Reese
December 27, 2022
Christmas is over and it's time to starting taking down the decorations.
AZ Family compiled a list of places you can take your live Christmas trees to recycle them. All trees must be bare and free of decorations.
Here's a list of places to recycle your Christmas tree across the Valley:
NORTH PHOENIX
- Deer Valley Park- 19th Ave and Utopia Rd
- Paradise Valley Park- 40th St
- Sereno Park- 56th St and Sweetwater Ave
- Cactus Park- 38th Ave and Cactus Rd
- Mountain View Park- Seventh Ave
- North Gateway Transfer Station- 30205 N Black Canyon Hwy
CENTRAL PHOENIX
- Marivue Park- 59th Ave and Osborn Rd
- Washington Park- 23rd Ave and Maryland Ave
- Madison Park- 16th St and Glenrosa Ave
- Los Olivos Park- 28th St and Devonshire Ave
- Desert West Park- 67th Ave and Encanto Blvd
SOUTH PHOENIX
- El Reposo Park- Seventh St and Alta Vista Rd
- Mountain Vista Park- 50th St
- Desert Foothills Park- Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd
- Chavez Park- 35th Ave and Baseline Rd
- 27th Avenue Transfer Station- 3060 S 27th Ave
GILBERT
- Hetchler Park- 4260 S Greenfield Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily)
- Nichols Park- 700 N Higley Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily)
- A-Z Rentals- 1313 E Baseline Rd (Saturday, Jan 7th only from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.)
TEMPE
- Tempe's Compost/Inert Facility- 1001 N. Rio Road
APACHE JUNCTION
- Apache Junction Animal Control- 725 E Baseline Ave
- Prospector Park- 3015 N Idaho Rd