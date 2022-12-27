Here's Where Arizonans Can Recycle Christmas Trees

By Ginny Reese

December 27, 2022

Christmas is over and it's time to starting taking down the decorations.

AZ Family compiled a list of places you can take your live Christmas trees to recycle them. All trees must be bare and free of decorations.

Here's a list of places to recycle your Christmas tree across the Valley:

NORTH PHOENIX

  • Deer Valley Park- 19th Ave and Utopia Rd
  • Paradise Valley Park- 40th St
  • Sereno Park- 56th St and Sweetwater Ave
  • Cactus Park- 38th Ave and Cactus Rd
  • Mountain View Park- Seventh Ave
  • North Gateway Transfer Station- 30205 N Black Canyon Hwy

CENTRAL PHOENIX

  • Marivue Park- 59th Ave and Osborn Rd
  • Washington Park- 23rd Ave and Maryland Ave
  • Madison Park- 16th St and Glenrosa Ave
  • Los Olivos Park- 28th St and Devonshire Ave
  • Desert West Park- 67th Ave and Encanto Blvd

SOUTH PHOENIX

  • El Reposo Park- Seventh St and Alta Vista Rd
  • Mountain Vista Park- 50th St
  • Desert Foothills Park- Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd
  • Chavez Park- 35th Ave and Baseline Rd
  • 27th Avenue Transfer Station- 3060 S 27th Ave

GILBERT

  • Hetchler Park- 4260 S Greenfield Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily)
  • Nichols Park- 700 N Higley Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily)
  • A-Z Rentals- 1313 E Baseline Rd (Saturday, Jan 7th only from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.)

TEMPE

  • Tempe's Compost/Inert Facility- 1001 N. Rio Road

APACHE JUNCTION

  • Apache Junction Animal Control- 725 E Baseline Ave
  • Prospector Park- 3015 N Idaho Rd
