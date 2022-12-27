Here's Where Arizonans Can Recycle Christmas Trees

Christmas is over and it's time to starting taking down the decorations.

AZ Family compiled a list of places you can take your live Christmas trees to recycle them. All trees must be bare and free of decorations.

Here's a list of places to recycle your Christmas tree across the Valley:

NORTH PHOENIX

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave and Utopia Rd

- 19th Ave and Utopia Rd Paradise Valley Park - 40th St

- 40th St Sereno Park - 56th St and Sweetwater Ave

- 56th St and Sweetwater Ave Cactus Park - 38th Ave and Cactus Rd

- 38th Ave and Cactus Rd Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave

- Seventh Ave North Gateway Transfer Station- 30205 N Black Canyon Hwy

CENTRAL PHOENIX

Marivue Park - 59th Ave and Osborn Rd

- 59th Ave and Osborn Rd Washington Park - 23rd Ave and Maryland Ave

- 23rd Ave and Maryland Ave Madison Park - 16th St and Glenrosa Ave

- 16th St and Glenrosa Ave Los Olivos Park - 28th St and Devonshire Ave

- 28th St and Devonshire Ave Desert West Park- 67th Ave and Encanto Blvd

SOUTH PHOENIX

El Reposo Park - Seventh St and Alta Vista Rd

- Seventh St and Alta Vista Rd Mountain Vista Park - 50th St

- 50th St Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd

- Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd Chavez Park - 35th Ave and Baseline Rd

- 35th Ave and Baseline Rd 27th Avenue Transfer Station- 3060 S 27th Ave

GILBERT

Hetchler Park - 4260 S Greenfield Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily)

- 4260 S Greenfield Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily) Nichols Park - 700 N Higley Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily)

- 700 N Higley Rd (12/25-1/8 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m daily) A-Z Rentals- 1313 E Baseline Rd (Saturday, Jan 7th only from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.)

TEMPE

Tempe's Compost/Inert Facility- 1001 N. Rio Road

APACHE JUNCTION