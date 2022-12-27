This Is Washington State's Most Popular New Year's Resolution

The new year is around the corner, meaning people are making goals for next year. People want to turn these resolutions into lifelong habits, whether that's reading more books, aiming for a promotion, getting in shape, or trying new experiences.

Zippia got to work finding every state's top New Year's resolution heading into 2023. After analyzing data from Google, researchers found that "more people are working on their insides than their outsides."

Washington state's most popular New Year's resolution is meeting new people!

The Evergreen State actually bucked the trend with this uncommon resolution. Only three other states shared this goal: Kansas, Oregon, and Alaska.

Therapy was the most-searched resolution in the country, with 12 states wanting to get mental health services next year. That included Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The second most popular one is losing weight. Americans in other states wanted to find that special someone, get a new job, save money, take a vacation, and even have a good night's sleep. Here are some other interesting findings from the study:

"[Twenty-three percent] of Americans wanted to start living healthier as their New Year’s resolution in 2022. 41% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, but only 9% are successful."

If you're curious about what other states' 2023 aspirations, check the full study on Zippia's website.