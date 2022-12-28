3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year

The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration.

WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."

According to the list, three Arizona cities are in the top 50 best cities for celebrating on New Year's Eve. Tucson came in at number 40, placing the highest out of the cities in the Grand Canyon State. The city was 20th overall for costs and 41st overall for entertainment and food.

Further down the list was Scottsdale at number 42 and Phoenix at number 44.

Here are the top 10 cities in the US for ringing in the new year:

New York, NY Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Washington, DC Chicago, IL Los Angelos, CA Seattle, WA

Check out the full list on WalletHub's website.