Texas Hits Major Population Milestone

By Ginny Reese

December 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Lone Star State has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country. My San Antonio reported that Texas is now home to a whopping 30 million people, making it the second-most populous state in the entire country.

According to new estimated from the U.S. Census Bureau, the state's population as of July 1st was 30,029,572. The state has had steady growth for years and is the only state other than California to reach more than 30 million residents.

Since July of 2021, the state's population increased by 470,708 people. That's the largest population gain in the nation.

About half of that population growth came from domestic migration, which is the number of people moving to Texas from other states. The other half was split almost evenly between international migration and natural increase, which is the difference between births and deaths.

Texas still remains far behind California's population of 39,029,342 people.

