This Nevada City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year

By Ginny Reese

December 28, 2022

The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration.

WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."

According to the list, Las Vegas is the third-best city for ringing in the new year. The city was third overall for entertainment and food, 70th overall for costs, and 51st overall for safety and accessibility.

Here are the top 10 cities in the US for ringing in the new year:

  1. New York, NY
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Las Vegas, NV
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. Atlanta, GA
  6. Denver, CO
  7. Washington, DC
  8. Chicago, IL
  9. Los Angelos, CA
  10. Seattle, WA

Check out the full list on WalletHub's website.

