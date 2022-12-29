This Is Florida's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022

Another year, another slew of successful hits from streaming giant Netflix. The company saw a bunch of hot releases in 2022, from Stranger Things and The Crown to newcomers DAHMER and Wednesday. Some of these shows dominated news headlines and online discussions, and many people are itching for new seasons in the future.

But which show was at the top of Americans' minds this year? Bookies.com sought this answer by finding the most popular Netflix show in every state for 2022. Here's how they did it:

"To get this dataset, we utilized Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state. We filtered by the term 'Netflix', by state, and by timeframe (2022), to get a picture of the most popular shows."

According to the website, Florida's hottest Netflix show is DAHMER! Released in September, this limited series chronicles Jeffrey Dahmer's horrific murders in 1980s Wisconsin.

Floridians weren't the only ones who couldn't stay away from this show. Eleven other states, including Wisconsin (of course), Texas, and California, tuned in.

America's most popular Netflix show appears to be Peaky Blinders, which was the top program in 14 states, according to researchers. Viewers waited four years for the highly-anticipated season six, and it made a major splash.

To see other states' favorite Netflix shows, check out the full study on Bookies.com.