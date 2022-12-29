This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022
By Sarah Tate
December 29, 2022
2022 has been a big year for fan-favorite shows and soon-to-be classic movies on Netflix, from mega hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday to the recently released Glass Onion. But what were people in you state watching the most?
Bookies.com used data from Google Trends to identify the most searched Netflix show in each state to see what viewers around the country were tuning into the most on the streaming giant. The overall favorite was English crime drama Peaky Blinders, which dropped its highly-anticipated sixth season this year, followed by the creepy limited series Dahmer.
So what were people in North Carolina streaming the most in 2022?
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders currently has six seasons available to stream, with its latest season coming after a nearly four-year hiatus. According to the IMDb synopsis, the crime drama is "A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby." The show stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy and the late Helen McCrory.
As stated above, North Carolina wasn't the only state loving Peaky Blinders, with the dramatic series being the most popular show for fourteen states, including Louisiana, Oregon, Nevada and Minnesota.
Check out Bookies.com to see the full list of each state's most popular show to stream over the past year.