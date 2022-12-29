This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022
By Sarah Tate
December 29, 2022
2022 has been a big year for fan-favorite shows and soon-to-be classic movies on Netflix, from mega hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday to the recently released Glass Onion. But what were people in you state watching the most?
Bookies.com used data from Google Trends to identify the most searched Netflix show in each state to see what viewers around the country were tuning into the most on the streaming giant. The overall favorite was English crime drama Peaky Blinders, which dropped its highly-anticipated sixth season this year, followed by the creepy limited series Dahmer.
So what were people in South Carolina streaming the most in 2022?
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul aired its final season this year, a fitting conclusion to the Breaking Bad spinoff (prequel) series that gripped viewers since it first premiered on television in 2015. According to the IMDb synopsis, the show follows "the trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his fateful run-in with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman." The show stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.
South Carolina wasn't the only state loving Better Call Saul, with the drama series being the most popular show for 11 states, including Alaska, North and South Dakota, Kentucky and Mississippi.
Check out Bookies.com to see the full list of each state's most popular show to stream over the past year.