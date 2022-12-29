This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022
By Sarah Tate
December 29, 2022
2022 has been a big year for fan-favorite shows and soon-to-be classic movies on Netflix, from mega hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday to the recently released Glass Onion. But what were people in you state watching the most?
Bookies.com used data from Google Trends to identify the most searched Netflix show in each state to see what viewers around the country were tuning into the most on the streaming giant. The overall favorite was English crime drama Peaky Blinders, which dropped its highly-anticipated sixth season this year, followed by the creepy series Dahmer.
So what were people in Tennessee streaming the most in 2022?
DAHMER
The new Netflix series Dahmer dropped on the streaming service in September, where it quickly grew to one of the most-watched shows this year. The drama follows the life of notorious cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his series of murders around Wisconsin during the '80s. The show stars Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald and Niecy Nash.
As stated above, Tennessee wasn't the only state loving Dahmer, with the dramatic series being the most popular show for 12 states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, Florida and, of course, Wisconsin.
