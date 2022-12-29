This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022

2022 has been a big year for fan-favorite shows and soon-to-be classic movies on Netflix, from mega hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday to the recently released Glass Onion. But what were people in you state watching the most?

Bookies.com used data from Google Trends to identify the most searched Netflix show in each state to see what viewers around the country were tuning into the most on the streaming giant. The overall favorite was English crime drama Peaky Blinders, which dropped its highly-anticipated sixth season this year, followed by the creepy series Dahmer.

So what were people in Tennessee streaming the most in 2022?

DAHMER