WATCH: Awesome Dance-Off Between Florida Teacher, Student Goes Viral
By Zuri Anderson
December 29, 2022
A hype dance-off between a Florida teacher and her student at school is going viral, grabbing millions of eyeballs.
Natalie McClain, the assistant principal of Sumner High School in Riverview, posted a video of the awesome moment to Twitter right before Christmas weekend. The footage shows teacher Yolanda Turner and a student facing off against each other while Missy Elliot's "Losing Control" plays.
"Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break," she wrote. "Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win."
The boy rolls up on Turner with his slides and swipes before the teacher of 20 years busts her own moves, shocking the crowd and her opponent. The feel-good video has racked up over a million views and more than 25,000 likes as of Thursday, December 29. It even caught the attention of Elliot herself, who responded to the video with fire emojis.
🔥🔥🔥🔥— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 24, 2022
Turner, who's had experience as a DJ and singer, told WFLA she wants to create a space where her students can feel comfortable and express themselves.
“I want them to walk away knowing that this was one of the best years that we’ve had,” the teacher of 20 years said. “It was very important that they have fun, that they go home feeling like, ‘Wow I feel safe. I feel good when I go to school. I’ve had a great time. I have people there that care about me,'” she added.