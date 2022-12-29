WATCH: Awesome Dance-Off Between Florida Teacher, Student Goes Viral

A hype dance-off between a Florida teacher and her student at school is going viral, grabbing millions of eyeballs.

Natalie McClain, the assistant principal of Sumner High School in Riverview, posted a video of the awesome moment to Twitter right before Christmas weekend. The footage shows teacher Yolanda Turner and a student facing off against each other while Missy Elliot's "Losing Control" plays.

"Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break," she wrote. "Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win."

The boy rolls up on Turner with his slides and swipes before the teacher of 20 years busts her own moves, shocking the crowd and her opponent. The feel-good video has racked up over a million views and more than 25,000 likes as of Thursday, December 29. It even caught the attention of Elliot herself, who responded to the video with fire emojis.